Upon entering the Nittany Mall, dark windows and empty storefronts stretch out as far as the eye can see. Few cars are parked in its desolate lot, and even fewer people roam its cavernous hallways.

In January, Macy’s — one of the mall’s anchor stores — shut down after 21 years in business. Other 2020 casualties included Emporium Market, Happy Wraps, Express, Bradley’s Book Outlet, The Rampage Room and Kay Jewelers.

Jake Stover, president of Stover’s Furniture for the past 45 years, said mall traffic is “very low” because there’s “hardly any stores to draw people in.”

“[Shoe Dept. Encore] and Bath & Body Works are probably the busiest stores there are,” Stover said. “There’s just no people.”

However, Stover said his store’s location and long history of serving the local customer base has allowed it to stay afloat. Additionally, his customers want to sit in furniture before buying it — an experience that can’t be replaced by ordering chairs online.

James Tierney, an assistant teaching professor of economics at Penn State, said the pandemic only hastened mall attendance’s downward spiral. But while a combination of online shopping and coronavirus concerns contributed to malls’ obsolescence, economic inefficiency was also a key factor.

“If you think of indoor malls like the Nittany Mall, all that space, like walking in between stores, has to be heated or cooled,” Tierney said. “When the idea of indoor malls was invented, that was attractive, but then developers realized they could get kind of the same types of stores at a cheaper rate by building more strip malls.”

Malls took off in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Tierney said, as a way for people living in suburbs to pass time and window-shop. But with the advent of more downtown areas, like downtown State College or Bellefonte, consumers began shopping there instead.

Tierney added that the ease of online shopping — like improved return policies, increased shipping speeds and more diverse options — have made it convenient for shoppers to never leave their homes.

RELATED

Pennsylvania announces new coronavirus mitigation measures to take effect Saturday Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday a new series of coronavirus mitigation measure…

But as malls across the country close, questions about what to do with the empty spaces arise. Although some locations may become Amazon warehouses, Tierney said there are lots of creative ways the spaces could be reimagined — like as retirement homes complete with movie theaters, fitness centers or community art spaces.

One example of this is with Singing Onstage, a musical theater training and performance studio for children based in State College.

“Singing Onstage has a location closer to downtown, but it's a really small studio space, which isn't really that safe, and a lot of parents weren’t comfortable,” Tierney said. “But they were able to do a short-term lease on a big space in the Nittany Mall that allows for much more social distancing and a much safer environment.”

And while workers may lose their jobs as a result of these reimagined spaces and store closures, Tierney said the situation is “a lot different than manufacturing jobs going away,” since machine-related knowledge is a lot less transferable than managerial or retail skills.

Marie Folcarelli, the manager of Journeys’s Nittany Mall location for the past 2 years, said a lot of the stores that have closed within the past year were ones that weren’t doing well financially — but not necessarily as a result of the mall, the area or the pandemic. She said Journeys remains “in good spirits” despite the coronavirus economy.

“I definitely see some hope. A lot of stores that are left cater to the college kids, which is a main business in this town,” Folcarelli said. “I think once Penn State football can have capacity crowds again, and start getting back to normal, I think there’s still some hope for this mall.”

From an economic perspective, Tierney said there are pros and cons to the current trend away from malls. While online boutiques allow entrepreneurs to open businesses with less risk — opting for an online launch rather than purchasing a physical space — behemoths like Amazon continue to dominate the online shopping market.

“There's a mixture of sadness and opportunity,” Tierney said. “I think that's what's fun about economics — supply, demand, competition, creativity and entrepreneurship.”