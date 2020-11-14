Through professor emeritus Charles Dumas’s play “The Osaze Project,” viewers were reminded of Osaze Osagie’s life, death and impact on the Penn State and State College communities.

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual held a live viewing of Dumas’s play Friday evening through Zoom. The event was free and can be accessed on PSCS Virtual’s website.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was killed on March 20, 2019 by a State College Police officer. State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's apartment.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After unsuccessfully attempting to deploy a Taser on him, an officer shot and killed Osagie.

Prior to the viewing, a discussion was held by David Reingold with some members of the cast including Dumas, Elaine Meder-Wilgus, Tierra Williams and Wilson Hutton.

The cast discussed how it felt doing an entire play through the camera in a computer.

“This whole time has been hard for me,” Williams said. “I am used to being around people, but for what we are doing, I think it is still a great job.”

As for Hutton, he described the situation as “very odd” and said he has lost live theater jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am part of a high-risk household,” Hutton said. “So we have been quarantined since March with very little exception to that… This is the first piece of work I have tried to do since going under quarantine.”

To end the discussion, the panel brought up key points they wanted viewers to think about during the piece.

Dumas said the play embraces theatrics from the past.

“[‘The Osaze Project’] goes back to Greek theater and, more importantly, African theater,” Dumas said. “Where you did not get the relief from watching it by being entertained. You got that relief by getting the truth, piercing your heart.”

“The Osaze Project” does not directly revolve around Osagie — rather a reporter played by Natalie Maguire who is tasked with reporting on Osagie’s death.

Maguire's journey takes her to many different people with different perspectives, from crooked masked cops to a fiery EMT worker who is passionate about the events that occurred.

Many stand-out moments came from Osagie’s father, played by Herb Newsome, who described his son’s relationship with God while fighting back tears.

Williams’ work as a political activist was also an important part of the play, in which she delivered poignant questions toward the police including “Was it his mental state or his melanin? Why?”

Dumas’s vision to craft the play in a manner that shows the aforementioned varying perspectives sought to showcase the impact of Osagie’s killing.

At the end of the play, Osagie, played by Wendell Franklin, said, “God is dead in this country” with a blue background set behind him.

During the credits, footage of Osagie’s mother speaking about her son’s death plays.

RELATED