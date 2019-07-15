Sheetz is adding digital currency to its list of conveniences. The gas station and convenience store chain announced last week that Bitcoin ATMs will be stationed in six select stores across Pennsylvania and one in North Carolina.

Locally, the Sheetz located at 101 Valley Vista Drive, State College will feature the Bitcoin ATM.

This announcement focuses on a collaboration with Coinsource, the world’s largest bitcoin ATM network. The company operates more than 230 bitcoin kiosks in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

Bitcoin and alternative forms of cryptocurrency have gained popularity and value in recent years. As of July, 15 2019, one bitcoin equates to $10,810.

“As cryptocurrency increases in popularity and demand, we are excited to add this service in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop,” said AVP of Brand at Sheetz Ryan Sheetz in a press release.

He added that stores intend to continue innovation to meet customer needs.

Customers wishing to use the Sheetz kiosks must register with Coinsource first by uploading a form of identification. The customer can then buy and sell bitcoins in amounts of $5 to $5,000 per day.

The additional following Sheetz locations will have Bitcoin ATMs available for use:

- 1915 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona

- 1315 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

- 7970 Linglestown Road, West Hanover Township

- 3025 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh

- 2505 Somerset Center Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina