Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday the launch of the Behavioral and Mental Health Diversionary Initiative for Centre County.

The program looks to ensure citizens with mental health concerns can help through mental health treatment systems, with the goal to limit interaction with police. The minimum amount of time someone is allowed to receive treatment for is six months.

“All too often, serious mental illness plays a role in individuals having police contact, arrests and incarceration,” Cantorna said.

The Office of the District Attorney’s warden said over 60% of the people incarcerated were receiving treatment for various mental health issues, according to Cantorna.

“People who successfully complete the program avoid the consequences of a lengthy criminal record that would make it difficult for them to have productive lives in our society,” Cantorna said.

Applicants are to provide proof of serious mental illness if they aim to be considered for the program and cannot be accepted if they are charged with a violent offense. In addition, the person must be open to treatment and currently receiving treatment to be considered.

Each case must be reviewed to make sure public safety is ensured, "victims are made whole" and the individual charged is held accountable.

“One of the things we need to do in the criminal justice system is address the underlying causes that bring someone into the system,” Cantorna said.