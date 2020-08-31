The Centre County Board of Commissioners has released the application for a one-time grant intended to support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the board.

Small businesses headquartered in Centre County with fewer than 100 employees are eligible to apply.

The application, which can be found on the county's government website, is due at 5 p.m. Friday, Sep. 11.

The money for these grants will come from a Centre County relief block grant the county received from federal CARES Act funding in July.

According to the release, $6 million of this block grant is being dedicated to the small business grants.

The release said the grants are likely to be distributed in two rounds starting in October.

First priority will be given to small businesses that have not yet received state or federal grant assistance.

Any questions regarding the grant or application process can contact grant coordinator Mary Kay Williams or the Penn State Small Business Development Center.