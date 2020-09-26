There has been a second confirmed positive West Nile Virus in a mosquito sample in State College by the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office, according to a press release from the Centre County Board of Commissioners.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Centre County this season, but the Centre County Board of Commissioners said in the release this should serve as a reminder to use caution while outdoors for the remainder of the early fall.

The board also urged residents to inspect their yards, reduce clutter, dump out any sources of stagnant water, and contact local municipalities to promote cleaning up to reduce the mosquito concerns.

Centre County residents can report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at 814-355-6791.