State College may be looking a little more eerie than normal this time of year.

Usually, students are wrapping up classes and preparing for finals before leaving the small town for winter break.

Many residents of State College — including those who are students — said they enjoy the atmosphere of town when students leave for school breaks.

Student Ankur Choudhary has lived in State College since 2003 when his family moved from Altoona.

“[State College] is a nice, small town,” Choudhary (senior-kinesiology) said. “It’s usually calm when no one’s here. It’s kind of a familiar feeling. Last Thanksgiving break, I was downtown walking around and there was literally no one around — it was so quiet.”

Choundhary said other locals like the town being “calm and quiet,” but he is unsure about local businesses since they depend on students for revenue.

Additionally, Choudhary said he doesn’t think students should have returned to campus after the coronavirus pandemic started.

“I think it’s like a double-edged sword. You want businesses to keep doing good, but also you’re going to risk spreading the virus more,” Choudhary said. “I know businesses take precautions like wearing a mask and all that, but that can only do so much.”

Elijah St. Pierre, who moved to town a year before starting college at Penn State, said he prefers summer breaks over winter breaks because they are a “less stressful environment.”

“Summers here are my favorite time of year. There’s lots of activity, but it’s less crowded, and the weather is beautiful,” St. Pierre (senior-geosciences and philosophy) said. “I really don’t like Thanksgiving or spring here because of how lonely they are.”

Part of the reason why summers are better is because the weather holds up for different hobbies, according to St. Pierre.

“In the summer, there’s certainly less activity, there’s certainly less to do,” St. Pierre said. “But there’s still people here, because people take classes over the summer and there’s great pool parties… for most of the winter, [town] just shuts down.”

Additionally, St. Pierre said although he has a few local friends, most of his friends leave during winter break.

Because St. Pierre did not grow up in State College, he said he “deviates” from other residents when it comes to feelings about the university allowing students on campus during the pandemic.

“From an economic perspective, [Penn State] had next to no choice,” St. Pierre said. “It was certainly not ideal to have students come back and have classes in-person.”

Student Stephanie Muller said as a high schooler, she enjoyed summers in State College because her parents would let her go downtown. Now that she is a college student, she sees summers as “kind of a downer.”

“Because all your friends go back to where they live, it’s harder to see people,” Muller (junior-hospitality management) said. “It’s not as much fun over the summer.”

Muller said she enjoys winter breaks in State College, though, because her family gets to spend time together.

“It’s nice to spend it with my family, even if that can be a little much at times,” Muller said. “It’s enjoyable to get to take a break from college life, and that’s fine because me and my family will go downtown... It’s no longer overwhelmingly drunk college students at night.”

Muller said she and her family like to “take advantage of the emptiness of downtown” by attending Christmas themed events at The State Theatre.

However, Muller said she doesn’t approve of the way the university invited students to return to campus for the fall semester, because of the harm she thinks it posed to the local community.

“My grandparent lives here, and if she or any other family friends I have were exposed [to the coronavirus] it would just be really upsetting… that they encouraged these students to come back,” Muller said. “People are still going to go out and party and stuff. That’s kind of inevitable.”

After Muller’s neighbor contracted the coronavirus, Muller said she became wary of the impact that bringing students to campus would have on the rest of the community.

“I think the consensus between us [locals] is we understand that people have to get stuff done at college and it’s exciting, with friends and whatnot,” Muller said, “but it just makes us nervous that older people who we’ve known for a long time could easily get exposed to coronavirus.”