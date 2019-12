The State College Police Department released the identities of the two individuals found dead in their home Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:43 p.m., police found 75-year-old Hal Hallock and 71-year-old Natalie Hallock in their home, located at 211 West Prospect Ave.

The SCPD and Centre County Coroner’s Office are investigating the deaths. No foul play is suspected.

