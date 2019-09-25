Stormy Daniels will be at Champs Downtown Wednesday night in an attempt to bring Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to Penn State to debate a university leader, according to an Instagram post from the local bar.

Portnoy appeared as a guest Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show Monday night and called out Marie Hardin, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, for comments she made in an NBC article regarding the “conservative ideology” that Barstool promotes. The clip went viral online and the hashtag “#BringPortnoyToPSU” has spread across social media platforms.

Portnoy has since tweeted that he is open to debating Hardin on campus or with her as a guest on Barstool Radio. He said she should defend her comments — “no matter how ridiculous they are” — as she is the dean of the communications school.

The “Portnoy Party” is free and there is no cover.

Stormy Daniels is an adult film star who was involved in a scandal with President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen — Trump’s personal lawyer. In January 2018, Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had paid Daniels $130,000 after she had an affair with him in 2006.