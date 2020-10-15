Lee Griffin, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, shared his hopes and plans for the future during a campaign event Wednesday night.

Griffin’s campaign held a meet and greet in the Allenway Building atrium in downtown State College, followed by a virtual town hall.

The in-person event was limited to 10 people, according to Lisa Longo, one of Griffin’s campaign managers.

“We’re super cautious about doing in-person events,” Longo said. “Especially in State College [where] the numbers are rising; [we want to] make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.”

Griffin said the campaign has tried to keep the groups small “specifically to keep people safe” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t want big crowds, but I do want to talk to people,” Griffin said. “[We’ve been] campaigning primarily [digitally] and over the phone.”

Ten people attended the virtual town hall portion held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. over Zoom.

Longo said Griffin’s stop in State College was the 10th county the campaign has visited this week, as it plans to stop in all 15 counties in the 12th district within a period of eight days.

“[The coronavirus pandemic] made it super difficult, but I think people are really interested,” Longo said about campaigning. “There’s a lot of people [that have been] going to the virtual events, and people have been reaching out on Facebook.”

Longo met Griffin in mid-June after the primary election when the candidate whose campaign she had previously been working for didn’t win their election. She has been advising Griffin ever since.

Longo said she is helping with Griffin because she believes in what his campaign is centered on.

“[Griffin’s campaign] is centered on the idea that the future is ours,” Longo said. “Some people are talking about America as if our best days are behind us — he believes our best days are in front of us.”

Longo said Griffin is also passionate about agriculture.

“In this district, agriculture is so important,” Longo said. “We’re losing small family farms the way we’re losing small family businesses.”

Charlie Hanson, a resident of State College, has been helping Griffin with his campaign since mid-summer and specifically advises him with “public health policy matters.”

“I think Lee is an amazing candidate,” Hanson said. “He’s just the kind of leadership we’re looking for in the country.”

Hanson spoke about the importance of voting as a college student in Pennsylvania.

“The election so much depends on getting out to vote,” Hanson said. “I hope that college students will register here in State College.”

Griffin spoke about the importance of voting as a college student and making your “voices heard.”

“College voters are going to inherit the country that we pass on,” Griffin said. “It is important that the young people vote… because these policies, particularly healthcare and climate change, are going to impact how they live their lives in the future.”

Griffin said he has three main goals he would focus on if he were to win the race.

He said the first is recovering from the pandemic, which includes two elements: maintaining health and safety, and working towards economic recovery.

“We need another stimulus now to avoid worse recession,” Griffin said. “[We need] funding for small businesses and those who are still unemployed… 90% of the businesses in the U.S. are small businesses.”

His second goal is to “expand access to affordable healthcare,” which includes three elements: expanding coverage, protecting the Affordable Care Act and protecting those with pre-existing conditions.

“In our district, there’s a real struggle with just getting to medical facilities,” Griffin said. “All of them are rural, which means hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices require a drive.”

Griffin said the closest hospital to him recently closed, and when he had to drive his wife to the emergency room, it took an extra 30 minutes.

Griffin’s third goal is “tackling climate change now” to “avoid the worst effects of climate change.”

Some of the effects Griffin cited were recent wildfires and the drought in central Pennsylvania that have “had an impact” on agriculture and business.

Griffin decided to run for office because it is “too crucial” for the future of the United States.

“As a first-time candidate, I couldn’t sit this election out,” Griffin said. “My wife was born in South Africa, she is of Indian descent and she is Muslim [and we’ve seen] anti-immigrant rhetoric; my own family is made to feel unwelcome.”

The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 19 and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 27.

Click here to learn how to vote as a student in State College.