As Homecoming weekend quickly approaches, Penn State alumni are preparing to flood Happy Valley for festivities and football.

Many consider Penn State’s University Park campus to be one of the most beautiful college campuses in the country — and because of this, visitors are eager to take plenty of pictures to make their visit memorable.

While there are many well-known locations to take pictures on campus and downtown, new places are constantly popping up for the perfect photo shoot. If you’re in State College for Homecoming weekend and are aching to share your experience with your Instagram followers, be sure to visit these spots.

‘Wild Geese’ mural

Downtown State College has seen several changes in the past few years — including the addition of several new murals. Among these murals is “Wild Geese,” painted on the side of the “For Men Only” hair salon. The mural makes the perfect background for an aesthetically pleasing Instagram post.

Old Main

While the Old Main tower is currently under construction, the rest of Old Main is the perfect spot for a classy picture. Arguably one of the most recognizable spots on campus, Old Main offers visitors a regal and sophisticated option for photographs.

The Nittany Lion Shrine

The Lion Shrine is the second-most photographed place in Pennsylvania — and for good reason. Your Homecoming weekend isn't complete without a trip to the Lion Shrine, and subsequent photo.

The Arboretum

Is your Instagram lacking artsy photos of you surrounded by hundreds of plants? Then you're in luck — the Arboretum has you covered. Hike up to Arboretum for countless photo-worthy opportunities.

Pig statue

Did you really visit State College if you didn't say hello to the "Centennial Pigs?" This unique work of public art located in the McAllister Alley serves as a fun and unique spot for people of all ages to get their picture.

Your freshman year dorm — now renovated

East Halls was once home to cramped dorm rooms that lacked air conditioning. In 2019, however, that stereotype is far from true. As East Halls undergoes major renovations, alumni are able to visit their old dorm buildings that now resemble luxury hotels. Alumni, you don't have to smile in that picture.

