Last updated Nov. 26 at 12:25 p.m.

On Nov. 19, Penn State lifted the Chi Phi fraternity's interim suspension that was placed after a 17-year-old died at a house occupied by fraternity members.

The suspension was lifted after the university concluded its investigation into the fraternity's role in Erie teenager John Schoenig's death, according to Chi Phi alumni adviser Robert Berg.

The university had suspended the fraternity after Schoenig died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxideon on Oct. 19 at a State College house.

The Centre County coroner ruled the death as accidental.

The fraternity is indefinitely prohibited from hosting socials until the end of an independent investigation into a tailgate on the day of the incident, according to Berg.

However, Berg said Chi Phi will be able to initiate new members, participate in THON and partake in all other activities involved with active fraternity status.

Since Schoenig’s death, the Chi Phi fraternity house was vandalized by a rock thrown through the house's window. Additionally, parents and students have held demonstrations outside the chapter house in which they yelled at brothers inside, according to Berg.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

