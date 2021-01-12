The State College Borough Council discussed the riots in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and how the event affects the community during a meeting Monday night.

Council member Theresa Lafer and Council President Jesse Barlow called for the resignations of U.S. representatives Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson in the wake of the Washington D.C. riots.

Lafer said the minor wins of democracy are the peaceful turnovers of power, which she hopes for in the coming weeks.

In Mayor Ron Filipelli’s report, the council recognized the community for its works on repainting and taking down white supremacist stickers that have been found across the borough.

John Gardner, State College chief of police, reported that there are several detectives working on the case to find information to apprehend those responsible for the stickers.

Council members acknowledged the events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, remarking that the actions must be “deemed unacceptable.”

Additionally, the council proposed to create a seat for a State College High School student on the council.

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine proposed the position to the council. Clarissa Theiss, a junior at State College High School inquired on this in order to “create communication between the school and local government to ensure younger voices [are] heard and shape the future community.”

The position raised two issues the council voted on. In a 5-2 vote, the council voted in favor of only high school groups that have a formal representative to be eligible for the position.

Next, in a 6-1 vote, they voted in favor of expanding the positions to students from the State College Area School District that do not reside in the borough.

The council agreed to prepare a resolution and final decision by Feb. 1.

