Many people are looking for any way to help out as grocery store shelves are stripped clean, community members are let go from their jobs, and children stay home from school and potentially do not get the lunches they need.

One organization in the State College area has not eased up in its mission to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The State College Food Bank, a nonprofit organization at 1321 S. Atherton St., previously functioned as a client-choice pantry, where people could come in and pick out their food like a regular grocery store.

However, since the coronavirus spread to Pennsylvania, the bank has implemented a new system — and is seeing increased numbers of people coming in.

The bank is one of the only independent food banks in the area, so despite the current situation, the bank is pushing through some “difficult and scary times” to ensure it is still serving the community to the best of its ability, according to Allayn Berk, the executive director of the food bank.

In light of the coronavirus, a new system in place

In an attempt to decrease the amount of people in the bank at a time and to limit staff to potential exposure to the coronavirus, the bank has “completely changed up” the way it does things.

Berk that the new system is a prepackaged distribution, meaning the bank packs bags ahead of time with things like fruits, vegetables, grains and proteins.

The bank is also still giving out their milk, eggs, fresh produce and frozen meat.

“Right now, we’re trying to give them the best, well-rounded grouping of food that we can,” Berk said.

No more than five people are allowed in the bank at a time. An individual will walk in, say what he or she needs, and then go back outside.

Staff members will then take those items directly outside to the person’s car.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re keeping safe distances, with all the social distancing recommendations,” Berk said. “It’s also not just our clients, we have volunteers in here we would like to keep healthy and safe.”

Berk also said that a large portion of those who need the bank are older or have health conditions that make them “more vulnerable” to the virus, so practicing safety is key for the bank.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone in this building as safe as possible while still serving food because we don’t want to close,” she said.

‘We’re going to be here’

The bank’s distribution hours have not changed, despite many other businesses adjusting their hours or outright closing. The bank falls under the “life-sustaining” business category amid Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of “non-life-sustaining businesses.”

The bank is open its usual three days a week — from 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays and from 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“That obviously could change depending on what’s happening in the world, but for right now, we’re open,” Berk said.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Berk said she has “definitely” seen more people come in on a day-to-day basis, and though it hasn’t been a “drastic” increase, she thinks it’s going to slowly rise.

She said many people have come in because they’ve lost their jobs and “need a little extra help.” This week specifically, the bank has seen the return of more people who used to come in but had since found jobs.

“I’m predicting that the longer that people are out of work, the more people will start coming through our doors,” Berk said.

Looking to the future, as Berk anticipates seeing an increase in people coming into the bank, Berk said the bank will need to figure out a way to source as much food as it can for food insecure individuals.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: All schools to remain closed until at least April 6 Gov. Tom Wolf announced all schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed until at least April …

Unless the bank sees a scenario such as its entire staff becoming sick or the bank running out of food, Berk said she “can’t foresee a scenario” in which the bank will close.

“Barring those two things happening, we are going to stay open as long as we can,” Berk said. “We’re going to stay open and we’re going to be here.”

How you can help

Although the food bank isn’t in danger of closing any time soon due to food shortages, Berk is still asking the community for help.

Right now, the best way to support the bank is financially through its website. Berk said it’s the easiest way to help while coming into direct contact with “as little people as possible.”

Berk said the bank also needs numerous food items that are detailed on its “Greatest Needs” list. The list is updated regularly.

“Because we’ve gone to this prepackage distribution, we have more regular items that we’re needing, and we’re finding it that much more harder to order them because the grocery stores are bogged down,” Berk said. “If people could go off our current needs list, that would be key.”

Community response thus far

Berk said she has seen community members rallying around each other and supporting the bank — and that “amazes” her.

She said the bank has had more food and financial donations than ever, and there is also an increase in volunteer interest.

“Everyone’s been rallying around each other. I really feel like organizations are supporting each other and the community is supporting them,” Berk said. “Everyone’s just trying to help everybody and get as much information as possible out there. It’s really nice to see.”