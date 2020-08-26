As Penn State students return to campus, the State College Borough Council has implemented rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are some of the restrictions in place to keep the borough healthy.

Masks

Individuals age 2 and older are required to wear a mask or face covering while traveling in the borough.

The council passed an ordinance requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, including in public transport vehicles. Failure to comply with the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $300, although individuals will first be issued a warning.

Bars and restaurants

Many bars and restaurants in State College have reopened and are required to adhere to the following protocols outlined for them.

Social distancing and wearing masks is required unless a customer is seated.

Customers can order alcohol for consumption at the business, as long as it’s in the same transaction as a meal. They may also purchase alcohol for takeout.

However, bar services are not available. All alcohol services will have to be provided at a table or booth.

They are also limited to a maximum of 25% of the state fire-code occupancy for both indoor dining and at any indoor events or gatherings. Staff are included in the 25% capacity.

Waiting lines

It’s typical to see a long line of people stretching down a sidewalk outside of a local bar on a Friday night.

However, the borough’s ordinance prohibits lines greater than 10 people from forming in the public right-of-way, meaning people are not able to pass onto another property while waiting in a line.

Mask and social distancing rules must be followed while waiting in line.

Businesses are not responsible for enforcing the rules for individuals waiting to enter their establishment.

Gatherings

In a college town like State College, student gatherings are no rare sight. But now, the ordinance limits both indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Gatherings in public parks and other State College municipal property are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

This restriction does not apply to private businesses, offices and events, public and private schools and private and religious functions.

In private commercial properties, gatherings are to follow the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s rules. Private commercial indoor events are limited to 25 people, while outdoor events are capped off at 250 people. Staff and other personnel are included in the limit.

Gyms and fitness facilities

While Penn State’s fitness centers are not currently open, there are numerous gyms operating throughout State College.

These facilities are allowed to continue with their indoor operations but are encouraged to prioritize outdoor activities first, as it allows for individuals to space themselves out more.

Facilities, like other establishments, must be routinely cleaned and sanitized to prevent the potential spread of germs from person to person.

Wearing masks or face coverings and social distancing is required.

Exemptions

Though most people must, not everyone is required to wear a mask. A few exemptions are listed below.

Individuals who have a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing masks are not required to wear them.

Individuals must provide documents from a licensed medical professional within five days of not wearing a mask to avoid being issued a citation.

If a person’s religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering, they are exempt.

If the ability to see the mouth is crucial in being able to communicate, such as those who are hearing impaired, wearing a mask is not required.

When an individual receives a service, treatment or medical procedure that requires the person take off their face covering, like a dental procedure, they are also exempt.