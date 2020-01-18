Spring semester at Penn State means no more football, THON preparation and, most importantly for some, snow.

As the first real snow of the year hits Happy Valley this weekend, here is your guide to all the best sledding locations in State College.

Slab Cabin Park

Cost: Free, BYOS (bring your own sled)

One of the most popular spots among locals to have an exhilarating sledding experience is Slab Cabin Park.

The park is about a five minute drive outside of downtown State College at 316 Elmwood St. in Lemont township.

Most of the year, Slab Cabin is just a simple state park with no regular park equipment aside from a picnic area — but the park has a nearly 300-foot-long hill perfect for sledding.

The only downside to the hill is having to trudge all the way back up each time, but it’s a perfect sub-in for leg day.

Locals of all ages frequent the hill every time it gets a little snowy. There are two starting spots— one at the very top of the hill and the other in the middle — with the shorter one recommended for younger sledders.

Man-made snow ramps dot the hill for daredevils who want to get their adrenaline pumping (and for spectators who want to watch people wipe out).

If you’re willing to make the drive out, it’s one of the best ways to sled for free in the community.

Tussey Mountain

Cost: $35 for an all-day tubing pass, $30 for a three-hour pass

If you’re looking to go all-in after a fresh snowfall and don’t mind spending a little extra, venture up to Tussey Mountain to get your fix of all kinds of snowy entertainment.

For sledding enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than tubing, which is officially in season at the mountain resort.

The Snow Tube Park costs $35 for an all-day pass and $30 for a three-hour pass. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, so you can truly tube all day and all weekend if you want.

There are multiple lanes for tubing. A conveyor belt takes tubers up the slope.

Community Field

Cost: Free, BYOS

When you’re starting to leave downtown State College on South Atherton Street, there's a sudden dip in altitude. The hill on Community Field takes advantage of that and is a well-known but simple sledding hill.

Located at 500 W. Prospect Ave., Community Field houses many local community events, none the more fun to watch than the hordes of people who rocket down the hill.

A free sledding spot for the community to enjoy, Community Field is an easy slope to hit up when it snows.

HUB Lawn

Cost: Free, BYOS

Penn State students don’t have to travel far for this one.

The HUB Lawn provides a wide, long hill that students and community members alike can enjoy.

Students frequent the hill when it snows not just for sledding, but for snowboarding, as well.

