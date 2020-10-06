Mount Nittany Health reported a lower patient volume for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to last year's numbers. The first quarter of the year reflects data from July through September

According to a press release from Mount Nittany Health, inpatient admissions are down 14%, emergency department visits are down 21% and surgical case numbers are down almost 10% since this time last year.

The release said these results are right in line with previous projections regarding the impact of the pandemic on healthcare patterns.

The release explained that there have been about 2,500 new coronavirus cases in Centre County since the start of September, where the first quarter data stops. Regarding the increase in patients, Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi said, "We cannot become complacent..."

Additionally, the release encouraged Centre County residents to continue practicing coronavirus mitigation protocols to keep the number of cases and patient volume down.

Mount Nittany said the hospital has been able to "remain financially sound in the face of these challenges."

Director of Communications at Mount Nittany Health Nichole Monica said that the health system is making adjustments to accommodate and serve the community moving forward, according to the release.

“These continue to be extraordinary times for our entire community,” Monica said in the release. “We’ve all had to adjust and we will all need to continue to respond as the local environment changes. Our commitment is to remain strong when the community needs us.”