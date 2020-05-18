The State College Borough Council held its second-ever virtual meeting on Monday night.

To begin the meeting, Mayor Ron Filippelli made proclamations recognizing the weeks May 10-16 as National Police Week and May 17-23 as National Public Works Week. Also, he proclaimed June as Men’s Health Month.

Filippelli also proclaimed June 2020 to be Immigrant Heritage Month. Penn State professor Shoba Wadhia spoke about the importance of Immigrant Heritage Month on behalf of Penn State Law’s Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic.

Next, Borough Council President Jesse Barlow introduced a resolution condemning xenophobic hate and bias towards Asians and a resolution recognizing the 2020 class of the State College Area School District. Both resolutions passed unanimously.

The Borough Council then discussed a resolution regarding building an "action sports park” for skateboarders within High Point Park. The council ultimately approved the resolution, which authorized the borough manager to act as the borough’s agent when applying for a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The council approved a request to reopen the Farmer’s Market on Locust Lane next month, provided the market make modifications to align with state guidelines to mitigate coronavirus risk.

Also, Pamela Adams, a sustainability planner with the Centre Regional Planning agency, gave a presentation about greenhouse gas emissions and reduction targets.

