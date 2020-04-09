With the announcement Thursday afternoon that Governor Tom Wolf has extended the closure of Pennsylvania schools for the remainder of the academic year, all winter and spring sports and championships for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) have been cancelled.

In an effort to protect the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members, the PIAA Board of Directors voted to terminate remaining athletic competitions in accordance with Governor Wolf, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the nation, 17 other state high school associations have cut sports seasons short.

Members from the PIAA Board of Directors will come together in the near future to discuss any necessary action for summer and fall athletics. The PIAA is optimistic that by July 1, summer activities can resume as normally scheduled.