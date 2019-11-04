On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Pennsylvania general elections will take over the HUB-Robeson Center and downtown precincts from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, PSU Votes Week is hosted by the University Park Undergraduate Association, the Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose and multiple other student organizations have been pushing for civic advocacy ahead of election week for the past several months.

UPUA’s Chair of Government Affairs Committee Zachary McKay encourages students to utilize all of the resources PSU Votes Week has to provide until Election Day.

“PSU Votes Week has historically served as the UPUA’s push to increase student voter registration, education, and participation, and usually takes place a week or two before the voter registration deadline closes,” McKay (junior-economics) said via email.

On-campus students, with the exception of residents in Atherton, Holmes, Leete, Robinson and Runkle Halls, as well as White Course apartments, can vote in the HUB. Signage will direct students to the polling location, which will either be Alumni Hall or Heritage Hall.

Those voting in the HUB can receive free food upon showing UPUA volunteers an “I voted” sticker.

“While voting cannot be incentivized, the UPUA will be hosting an Election Day event encouraging students to learn more about the candidates before they vote,” McKay said, “to spread the word about the election with their friends, and to celebrate our American right to vote with some free coffee, donuts, pizza, and Berkey Creamery ice cream in the HUB.”

Students that live off-campus and are registered in Centre County can check their polling location.

Additionally, McKay encourages students to visit psuvotes.psu.edu to further educate themselves as to why it’s important to vote, where to vote and how to make an informed decision.

According to Vote411.com, there are 17 races in Centre County.

Local offices that are open for election are below:

Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge (Choose 2)

• Daniel McCaffery-D

• Amanda Green-Hawkins-D

• Megan McCarthy King-R

• Christylee Peck-R

Centre County Board of Commissioners (Choose 2)

• Steven Dershem-R

• Chris Exarchos-R

• Mark Higgins-D

• Michael Pipe-D

Centre County Controller

• Henry Fifield-R

• Jason Moser-D

Centre County Treasurer

• Colleen Kennedy-D

• W. Blaine Thomas-R

Centre County Sheriff

• Hobson McKown-Write-in

• Bryan Sampsel-D/R

Centre County Prothonotary

• Jeremy S. Breon-D

• Patrick Miller-R

Centre County Register of Wills

• Christine Millinder-R

Centre County Recorder of Deeds

• Georgiann Bennett-D

• Joseph L. Davidson-R

Centre County Coroner

• Scott A. Sayers-D/R

District Judge District 49-01-01

• Donald M. Hahn-D/R

State College Borough Council (Choose 4)

• Jesse Barlow-D

• Deanna Behring-D

• Tom Dougherty III-R

• Janet Engeman-D/R

• Lynn B. Herman-R

• Peter Marshall-D/R

• Katherine Watt-O

State Council Area Board of School Directors (Choose 5)

• Amy Bader-D/R

• Todd L. Baney-R

• Gretchen Brandt-D/R

• Amber Concepcion-D/R

• Daniel Duffy-D/R

• Laurel Zydney-D

Individuals will also vote to pass or reject a proposed amendment to Pennsylvania’s Constitution.

The suggested change grants certain rights to crime victims including fair treatment, consideration of their safety in bail proceedings, fair and timely opportunity to take part in public proceedings, protection from the accused, right to refusal for discovery requests, restitution and return of property, no delay in proceedings and informing the accused of their rights.

Superior Court retention questions are asked on behalf of Judge Anne E. Lazarus and Judge Judy Olsen to see if they should be retained for an additional 10-year term.

Likewise, voters will be asked if Judge Kevin Brobson and Judge Patricia A. McCullough should be retained for additional terms on the Commonwealth Court.