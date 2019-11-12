As part of Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week events, State College businesses will provide military specials and parking validation from Nov. 8 to 16, in support of the Penn State Student Military Fund.
Participating businesses will provide free parking validations to all military service members and veterans who stop by during normal business hours, according to a press release.
Validations will work at any of the three downtown garages.
The event will support the Penn State Military Fund — a fund that offers financial assistance for need-based students associated with the military.
The following businesses are participating in the event, according to Downtown State College's website:
- *3 Little Birds
- Appalachian Outdoors
- Baby’s Burger’s & Shakes
- Badger and Hound Barber Co.
- Bill Pickles Tap Room
- Bistrozine
- BRGR
- Cape Escape
- Chumley’s
- Coldstone Creamery
- Connections
- Cuts by Christy Orso
- Doggie’s Pub
- DP Dough
- Duck Donuts
- Dunkin Donuts
- F45 Training
- Family Clothesline
- Federal Taphouse
- Fetterolf’s Barber Shop
- Frutta Bowls
- Gentleman’s Salon
- *Kitchen Kaboodle
- Jersey Mike’s
- Kaarma
- Lion and Cub
- Lion’s Pride
- Mad Mex
- Maki Yaki
- Michael Silver Scissors
- Noodles & Co.
- Old Main Frame Shop
- *Pita Cabana
- Primanti Bros.
- Qdoba Mexican Grill
- Rapid Transit
- Rinaldo’s Barber Shop
- *Smash Falafal
- S’Hair-eng Styling Salon
- Spats at the Grill
- Student Bookstore
- Super Cuts
- Taco Bell
- The Candy Shop
- The Cheese Shoppe
- The Corner Room
- The Koop
- *The Makery
- Tokyo Sushi
- Uncle Chen’s
- Underground
- Valley Vapes
- Webster’s Bookstore Cafe
- Woodring’s Floral Garden
- *Yallah Burrito
- *Yallah Taco
- Your Cigar Den
- Zeno’s
*Discount valid only during Military Appreciation Week
Downtown State College Military Appreciation Week is partnering with the University’s eighth annual Military Appreciation Week.
The participating businesses will not only provide special offers and validation, but also donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to the fund.
The Student Military Fund has raised more than $112,000 for 41 scholarships since its establishment in 2014.
The fund is a non-endowed scholarship — meaning 100 percent of the proceeds distributed each year go to military-affiliated students at any Penn State campus.
The fund distributes a minimum of four scholarships a year. Active service members, veterans, dependents and ROTC cadets are considered as candidates to receive the scholarship, according to the release.
