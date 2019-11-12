As part of Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week events, State College businesses will provide military specials and parking validation from Nov. 8 to 16, in support of the Penn State Student Military Fund.

Participating businesses will provide free parking validations to all military service members and veterans who stop by during normal business hours, according to a press release.

Validations will work at any of the three downtown garages.

The event will support the Penn State Military Fund — a fund that offers financial assistance for need-based students associated with the military.

The following businesses are participating in the event, according to Downtown State College's website:

*3 Little Birds

Appalachian Outdoors

Baby’s Burger’s & Shakes

Badger and Hound Barber Co.

Bill Pickles Tap Room

Bistrozine

BRGR

Cape Escape

Chumley’s

Coldstone Creamery

Connections

Cuts by Christy Orso

Doggie’s Pub

DP Dough

Duck Donuts

Dunkin Donuts

F45 Training

Family Clothesline

Federal Taphouse

Fetterolf’s Barber Shop

Frutta Bowls

Gentleman’s Salon

*Kitchen Kaboodle

Jersey Mike’s

Kaarma

Lion and Cub

Lion’s Pride

Mad Mex

Maki Yaki

Michael Silver Scissors

Noodles & Co.

Old Main Frame Shop

*Pita Cabana

Primanti Bros.

Qdoba Mexican Grill

Rapid Transit

Rinaldo’s Barber Shop

*Smash Falafal

S’Hair-eng Styling Salon

Spats at the Grill

Student Bookstore

Super Cuts

Taco Bell

The Candy Shop

The Cheese Shoppe

The Corner Room

The Koop

*The Makery

Tokyo Sushi

Uncle Chen’s

Underground

Valley Vapes

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

Woodring’s Floral Garden

*Yallah Burrito

*Yallah Taco

Your Cigar Den

Zeno’s

*Discount valid only during Military Appreciation Week

Downtown State College Military Appreciation Week is partnering with the University’s eighth annual Military Appreciation Week.

The participating businesses will not only provide special offers and validation, but also donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to the fund.

The Student Military Fund has raised more than $112,000 for 41 scholarships since its establishment in 2014.

The fund is a non-endowed scholarship — meaning 100 percent of the proceeds distributed each year go to military-affiliated students at any Penn State campus.

The fund distributes a minimum of four scholarships a year. Active service members, veterans, dependents and ROTC cadets are considered as candidates to receive the scholarship, according to the release.

