On Monday, CATA announced that it will be temporarily discontinuing its CATABUS Express Routes.

Due to low occupancy and ridership during the coronavirus pandemic, express bus routes including the NE (Martin Street/Aaron Drive Express), RC (Waupelani Drive/Campus), RP (Waupelani Drive/Downtown), VE (Vairo Boulevard Express) and WE (Havershire Boulevard Express) will be temporarily discontinued effective Monday, Oct. 12.

CATA also announced that to help maintain social distancing, Community CATABUS Routes in affected areas will operate in 20-minute intervals, rather than 40-minute intervals. These routes include the N (Martin Street/Aaron Drive), R (Waupelanie Drive), V (Vairo Boulevard) and W (Valley Vista).

More information on CATA service plans and coronavirus protocols can be found at CATA's website.