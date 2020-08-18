A dispute within the Bellefonte Area School District community started in June when a petition was created to change the school’s current Native American “Red Raider” name and mascot and “Indian Head” logo.

The goal of those who started this petition — which had 4,256 signatures as of Aug. 17 — is to remove the Red Raiders name and the Native American imagery associated with it.

After this petition was created, those who wanted to keep the name and mascot started a petition of their own — which had 4,681 signatures as of Aug. 17.

“Save our Mascot” signs and bumper stickers can now be seen around Bellefonte, and community members who both support and oppose the mascot change have created Facebook groups in which they have been very vocal about the potential change.

Kamal Aboul-Hosn, who graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1998 and from Penn in 2001, is the son of the woman who first brought the issue up to the Bellefonte School Board when she was a member 25 years ago.

“[My mother] taught Native American mythology at Penn State and she felt a responsibility to speak out against what she saw as a stereotypical, racist and insulting representation of Native Americans,” Aboul-Hosn said in a statement at a school board meeting on June 30. “If she hadn’t passed away two years ago, I am sure she would be here herself to offer her support to the removal of the Red Raiders name and the school’s use of Native American imagery.”

Aboul-Hosn explained the issue has been brought up numerous times — possibly even before his mother fought for the mascot change.

“A lot of the opposition comes from a place of a sense of pride and latching onto traditions from Bellefonte that has been around for decades now,” Aboul-Hosn said in an interview. “There can be a lot of attachment to that in a community, which I can understand.”

Some who oppose a mascot change also believe the mascot serves as a way to honor Native American history in the area, according to Aboul-Hosn.

However, Aboul-Hosn does not believe the mascot honors Native American history.

“Bellefonte is not the place to use the imagery since it’s predominantly white,” he said.

He said he believes the community is more divided now on the issue than 25 years ago, even though he said Bellefonte residents were more against making the change then.

“There is a new energy of more recent graduates from Bellefonte and more awareness of these issues from when we were younger,” Aboul-Hosn said. “There is an attempt to silence, hurt or insult those trying to make the change, and people feel it can be hard to speak up.”

In the past few months, debates about changing mascots and team names that are racist to Native Americans have been in the national spotlight.

Perhaps most notably, on July 23, the professional football team formerly known as the “Washington Redskins” changed its name to the “Washington Football Team” after many people called for a team name change.

Regarding its mascot, the Bellefonte Area School District said it does “not have a statement at this time.”

Jack Bechdel, a Bellefonte Area High School class of 1984 graduate, supports keeping the mascot as it is because of the tradition behind it.

Bechdel said those who are “pro-mascot” want to keep the “Red Raiders” name and “Indian Head” logo, rather than the physical mascot.

“We’re more inclined to keep the name and the logo because we haven’t had the mascot running up and down the side [of the football field] for years,” Bechdel said. “The Red Raiders is a symbol of heritage and strength and loyalty and courage. In a world like today, we kind of need that.”

Bechdel said he believes the petition against the mascot “looks more like a ‘CliffsNotes’ version of a report.”

“Their assumptions are completely baseless,” Bechdel said about the report. “One of their main points is an increase in alcoholism and suicide rates among Native American tribes, and the only time that was brought up was at the beginning of their ‘CliffsNotes’ version.”

Bechdel said there would be costs associated with replacing and expunging “Red Raiders” from all of the town’s schools.

“It’s not going to be any small price erasing the name from everywhere it appears,” Bechdel said. “The major stuff is going to be changing the floor in the gym and going through and getting uniforms for all the sizes they need.”

Bechdel said he believes “Red Raiders” is not derogatory, citing that the term “raiders” has been used in other parts of the world and is not considered derogatory in those places.

“Are we excluded because we aren’t included and aren’t Native Americans?” Bechdel said. “By saying you can’t use ‘Red Raiders’ because we’re predominantly white — that’s a form of racism.”

Bellefonte Area High School class of 2005 alumnus Andrew Van Buskirk, who supports changing the school’s mascot, said changing the mascot is the “minority opinion.”

“There is not a big history [in Bellefonte] of differing viewpoints being accepted,” he said.

Van Buskirk said that the last time the issue was brought up was in 2015, the school board decided to make the primary school logo the “Varsity B” instead of the “Indian Head.”

“I don’t believe that anyone in Bellefonte is overtly a racist,” Van Buskirk said. “I believe there are a lot of implicit biases they are not aware of, and they are not aware of how much this hurts minority people.”

According to Van Buskirk, the term “Red Raiders” first appeared in a 1936 yearbook. Prior to that, the school’s mascot was a cheetah.

He said there is a rumor that the mascot is a depiction of a Native American chief who was from the area.

“[The rumor states] he frequented the area around Bellefonte and was a conduit of communication between white settlers and Native Americans at the time,” Van Buskirk said about what he has heard from living in the area and going to Bellefonte High. “That is entirely folklore legend and not based in fact at all.”

Van Buskirk said the school board has to make a decision about the issue and whether to keep the mascot or change it.

“The people who started this petition aren’t trying to dictate what the next step is for Bellefonte,” Van Buskirk said. “We are simply trying to bring light to and weight to some of the voices that have been speaking for over 50 years.”

Eddie Fitzgerald, a Bellefonte Area High School class of 2018 graduate, began to support changing the mascot when he saw the petition to change it.

Fitzgerald’s father and mother are on the school district and school board staffs, respectively. He said his opinions are his own and do not reflect the opinions of his parents.

“...I love my hometown, but I don’t want to have stigma on it or it be reflected as an intolerant place because we feel differently about a mascot,” Fitzgerald, a junior studying journalism at Hofstra University, said. “We’re not necessarily intending to create the culture and racism, but that is frankly the reality based upon the signs and the data.”

Fitzgerald was a high school sophomore when the school board decided to make the “Indian Head” the district’s secondary logo.

“What is honoring about a historically inaccurate representation of Native Americans on Friday nights?” Fitzgerald said. “It’s creating an environment of prejudice and cultural appropriation.”

Fitzgerald said he believes that even though the mascot and name weren’t meant to be harmful when they were created in the 1930s, “intent doesn’t equal reality.”

“Why don’t we make a move toward the future instead of trying to act like it’s going to destroy the past?” Fitzgerald said. “[Let’s] make a change to make the community more inclusive.”