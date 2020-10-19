Sixteen days away from the Nov. 3rd Election Day, the Centre County Democrats gathered during their first ever virtual fall dinner on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The event was hosted by State College politician Ezra Nanes, a 2018 Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania State Senate.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was the first speaker, and used his time to speak to voters about the unprecedented circumstances of the 2020 presidential election.

Shapiro denounced President Donald Trump’s previous statements to send law enforcement officials including “sheriffs” and “U.S. attorneys” to act as poll watchers to protect against voter fraud on Election Day.

“[Trump] is literally trying to make you feel powerless,” Shapiro said. “It’s despicable that the leader of this nation would do that, but he’s doing it.”

He encouraged local voters to take action against any attempts to intimidate voters by poll watchers.

Shapiro said he expected a “massive ballot challenge” by Trump’s campaign, and detailed the work Shapiro's campaign had been doing with county officials including Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe to “withstand an assault on our voting.”

In a similar pattern, keynote speaker and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg appeared to reassure community members from potential issues during the election season and fight against voter suppression.

“Let’s not allow anyone to delegitimize the election if it takes a little bit of time to get the results, especially in a place like Pennsylvania,” Buttigieg said.

The former U.S. Democractic presidential candidate specifically encouraged the audience to be “vigilant” against efforts to allow efforts to suppress to votes to benefit “anyone who would cynically call in question our democracy itself just because they didn’t like the results that was shaping up.”

“We are hoping for a blowout,” Buttigieg said. “But a win is a win, and that’s what we’re going to earn.”

Pennsylvania House Rep. Democrat Malcom Kenyatta, the first openly LGBTQ person of color elected to the state’s General Assembly, also appeared to reach out to working class members to align themselves for the upcoming election.

Kenyatta, who represents the 181st district, spoke against Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, who he said “has done nothing,” for working class communities. He argued that electing Joe Biden would be the only candidate focused on “centering” families.

“I reject this notion that we're too distant,” Kenyatta said. “Working people across this Commonwealth have to unite, we have to link arms and we have to push back against the same interest, that has held up stagnant for way too long.”

The speakers at the event included the following people:

Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Katie Blume, Milheim Borough councilwoman, political director for Conservation Voters of PA, and area chair for Penns Valley for the Centre County Democrats

Jason Moser, Centre County controller, and Centre County Democrats communications director

Jessica O'Hara, political director for the Centre County Democrats and Penn state professor

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, keynote address

Mike Stewart, Democrats Abroad from Centre County

Sean Melloy, Democratic National Committee

Lee Griffin, Democratic candidate for 12th congressional district

Mieke Haeck, ABC Biden town hall attendee from Centre County

Joe Waltz, candidate for state representative, 76th district

Rep. Scott Conklin, candidate for reelection, 77th district

Ian Kidd, candidate for state representative, 81st district

Peter Buck, candidate for state representative, 171st district

Laura Shadle, jury commissioner and staff member for Conklin

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, featured speaker