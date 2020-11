The first snow of the winter season made landfall in State College on Sunday.

With flurries through the night, the National Weather Service in State College said that up to an inch could be expected in the area.

Northwest Pennsylvania and the Laurel Highlands region are expected to possibly receive several inches of snow Sunday night.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

RISE responds to Saturday's large gathering, resident weighs in After the large gathering of students in its courtyard during the Penn State vs. Indiana foo…