The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Central Pennsylvania until Friday at 12 a.m.

Centre County is among the counties listed in Pennsylvania.

Thunderstorms and winds upwards of 70 MPH are expected to begin this afternoon and evening, according to NWS.

As of now the severe weather will make landfall in the Harrisburg and Lancaster Areas between 8 and 9:30 p.m.

State College Police have already postponed the trick-or-treating that was scheduled for Thursday night due to weather that will affect the State College, Harris, College, Patton and Ferguson Townships.

The tornado watch has also been issued for parts of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

RELATED