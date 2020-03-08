Live from New York, it's... the Taco Bell vigil.

On the March 7 episode of "Saturday Night Live," Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost joked about the vigil that Penn State students held for the recently closed downtown State College Taco Bell.

"Students at Penn State held a candlelight vigil for a campus Taco Bell that is closing," Jost said, "because after you eat Taco Bell, it never hurts to light a candle."

After the College Avenue restaurant permanently closed on Feb. 26, students expressed their grief by organizing a vigil for the fast food chain on Sunday.

Hundreds of students showed up, with many holding signs, bringing flowers and candles, and even wearing taco costumes.

The vigil gained national attention. In response, ESPN host Rece Davis announced a promotion in which students could receive free Taco Bell delivery through GrubHub that lasted through this weekend.

Click here to watch the SNL clip.

