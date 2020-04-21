The State College Borough Council — in its first meeting since mid-March and first ever virtual meeting — unanimously voted to cancel all special events through the end of June due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancelation includes all special activities, events and gatherings scheduled through June 30, 2020 within the borough.

The proposal was brought to council by borough manager Tom Fountaine, saying it was “directly related” to the borough and Centre region’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Events scheduled after June 30 will be monitored and reviewed to determine whether or not they should be canceled.

The council previously made the decision to cancel all events through April 30 at its last meeting on March 16, with this proposal simply being an extension on that original order.

“It’s with a heavy heart I think that all of us support this, there was not much choice,” councilman Evan Myers said. “This means that a lot of festivals and events have to be postponed until even next year, next summer. It’s not an easy thing for any of us to do.”

Two major Centre County summer festivals, Arts Fest and 4thFest, were previously canceled due to the coronavirus, as well as the Summers on Allen pedestrian plaza festival.

Monday’s meeting was the council’s first since March 16, and the first-ever virtual council meeting. According to the Home Rule Charter, which delegates rights to state and local governments, the council was previously prohibited from having meetings in any capacity unless they were face to face.

This is in accordance with the Sunshine Laws, which mandate that any decisions made by council must be transparent to the public so nothing can be discussed in secret.

However, a new bill passed in the Pennsylvania State Senate on April 14 allows public entities and notaries — such as the borough council — to conduct business remotely, and thus Monday’s meeting was permitted to occur.

The meeting was held via a virtual webinar platform called GoToWebinar, and only council members and managers were allowed to speak at any given moment.

Any community member who would have liked to comment or raise a question to the council would have had to do so via a text box that would allow them to join the audio and speak to the council.

While there were some technical difficulties at first, the about 30-minute long virtual meeting went without any major problems.

All members of council were in attendance, with Mayor Ronald Filippelli and council members Peter Marshall, Evan Myers and Janet Engeman leaving their video feed on for the majority of the meeting. Other council members came in and out whenever they spoke.

Filippelli was wearing a mask he said was given to him by the team of volunteers at The Makery in State College who are currently making and donating masks to the community.

“I think the borough of State College has done a wonderful job,” Filippelli said of the borough’s actions when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The next borough council meeting is set to take place on May 4, although it is not clear whether or not it will also be held virtually since Governor Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order through May 8 on Monday.