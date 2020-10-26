The African Student Association organized a protest and candlelight vigil Sunday night at the Allen Street Gates, where students and supporters gathered to highlight the various injustices occurring in Africa in the last few years, coming to a head recently.

In South Africa, xenophobia is running rampid with hatred evident toward immigrants.

In Nigeria, protesters against police brutality were gunned down on Oct. 20.

Gender-based violence such as sexual assaults and murders fueled the “anti-femicide” protests in Namibia, according to CNN, and Congoans are enraged about rapes and murders that were never prosecuted.

Cameroon is currently going through a civil war.

Political unrest is causing friction in Liberia, where a fair election with honest voting is fought for while a president that is trying to hold an illegal third term is causing turmoil in the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

ASA’s executive board members told seven different countries’ stories.

Lauryl Salami, the fundraising chair for ASA, spoke about the crises occurring in Nigeria, Congo, Namibia, South Africa, Cameroon, Liberia, the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Salami (senior-biobehavioral health) called for change, unity, awareness and action in response to the alleged governmental corruption in the aforementioned countries.

Salami discussed the events happening in the countries, such as police brutality, corruption and rape, claiming the government has the power to help but hasn’t because of a “flawed and broken” system.

“I just want everyone to know that outside of America there is a lot that’s going on and right now in Africa, things are really bad,” Salami said.

Penn State students come from all over the world, including the countries affected by these events.

ASA Programming Chair Khadijah Okoya is from Nigeria, one of the countries in which the “#EndSARS” protests have led to the deaths of protesters.

Living five minutes from the site where Nigerian police killed 48 people on Oct. 20, Okoya (junior-marketing) spoke out because she could not be present at the protests at home.

Okoya said family members protested and were attacked.

“There was a complete massacre and a lot of people died,” Okoya said. “It looked like a war zone five minutes from my house.”

It is important that Americans, even in State College, learn more about these issues because it could get the attention of the various African governments and push them to act, according to Okoya.

Okoya said that despite those in power harming their people, there is hope for change and a positive future, as more people are learning and protesting worldwide.

“I want people to know that Africa is not a bad place,” Okoya said. “It’s actually a really amazing continent with so many gifted people, and there’s so much to offer, but as a result of corrupt governments in a lot of the countries, things often get lost in translation.”

Due to the protest, the intersection of South Allen Street and West College Avenue was shut down, with people putting their vehicles in park at the stop light.

Police directed traffic, making an alternative route for cars while protesters held signs, preaching their messages.

Eric Weah, the treasurer of ASA, joined the group in search of friends, and said he felt at home.

Working side by side with people like Salami, Okoya and other members, Weah (senior-applied data science) joined in the fight for justice in Africa.

“Toward the end we are going to do a vigil to remember the people that have died fighting for their freedom,” Weah said, as candles were handed out shortly after.

Standing in silence, Salami asked for the crowd to remember those who had died from each country individually, taking a moment to recognize the lives lost.

Despite the chill and the slight drizzle, every person in the group remained, standing quietly as they listened, chanting when prompted by Salami, “Justice for Africa!”

Petitions and information have been shared on social media about the injustices occurring in Africa.

Multiple protesters requested support, unity, and promoted “one love”— peace.

“The only way that we can move forward is to treat each other as one,” Okoya said.