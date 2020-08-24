Centre County is home to many who are involved in both local and statewide politics, from those who serve on its borough councils and board of commissioners to those who act as legislators and representatives.

Here are people who have impacted the local community in recent years.

Donald M. Hahn

Born and raised in State College, Don Hahn currently serves as magisterial district judge in charge of voter precincts of the borough of State College and the campus of the Pennsylvania State University.

Hahn served on the State College borough council for 12 years before being sworn in as State College’s mayor in 2018. During his mayoral appointment, Hahn announced his intent to resign his position in favor of the seat he holds today.

As a second generation immigrant and State College’s first person of color to be appointed mayor, Hahn promoted a fairness proposal that would prohibit police from asking people’s immigration statuses. However, Hahn’s term was also met with community unrest in the wake of Osaze Osagie’s killing in March 2019.

Ronald Filippelli

Following Hahn’s resignation announcement, Ron Filippelli was selected in December of 2019 as interim mayor until the 2021 municipal elections.

Having previously served as State College Borough Council president, Filippelli has said his top priority as mayor is affordable housing. Filipelli believes the root of many community issues stems from the lack of affordable housing options.

Filippelli attended a peaceful State College protest sparked by George Floyd’s killing, writing in a statement that he would not be a “silent bystander” in the face of such events.

Deanna M. Behring

As one of two newly elected State College Borough Council members, Deanna Behring ran her election campaign focusing on the "three E's" — environment, economy and equity.

Behring is also the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences assistant dean and has previously worked as an analyst in the Central Intelligence Agency, describing herself as a “data geek.”

She has made use of her previous experiences in her co-authorship of a resolution intended to address community concerns of racial injustice and inequity following George Floyd’s death.

The resolution, which the borough council passed unanimously, was responsible for passing amendments that will reallocate State College Police Department funds toward a community oversight board, support the divestment of guns during mental health checks and release officer protocol and body camera footage.

Kerry Benninghoff and Jake Corman

Kerry Benninghoff (R-171) currently serves as the majority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and represents the 171st district, which consists of parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

Sen. Jake Corman (R-34), majority leader of the General Assembly Senate, serves alongside Benninghoff making the majority leaders of both houses of the Pennsylvania General Assembly Centre County natives.

As a legislator, Benninghoff has focused on healthcare initiatives including cancer research and providing a better educational system for students of Pennsylvania.

In Jan. 2020, Benninghoff announced his bid for reelection to represent the 171st legislative district following the end of his term on Nov. 30.

Michael Pipe

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe has served on the Board of Commissioners for eight years and as chair of the board for four years.

Unlike the State College Borough Council, the Board of Commissioners does not have the power to pass ordinances. However, as chair, Pipe has said he and other officials in Centre County are still working to promote coronavirus mitigation techniques.

He has spoken about the Centre County Correctional Facility, which has taken preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus in correctional facilities, and encouraged residents concerned about mail-in ballots or drop boxes to ask questions freely.

As Centre County moves into the “green” phase of reopening, Pipe has cautioned residents to “remain vigilant” and has been critical of Penn State students who have not been practicing social distancing, describing their behavior as, “completely unacceptable and disappointing” in a post on Twitter.