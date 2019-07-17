In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the State Theatre is showing a documentary film titled "Apollo 11," which will be paired with a presentation by a retired astronaut, according to the NASA Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium website.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 20, doors opening at 6:15 p.m. with displays and interactive activities set up inside. The event will officially begin at 7 p.m.

PSGA is inviting James A. Pawelczyk, associate professor of physiology and kinesiology, to speak because he was part of the NASA STS-90 Space Shuttle mission as a payload specialist.

Pawelczyk was a part of a 16-day flight and a member of a seven-person crew aboard the "Columbia" rocket and participated as both an experimental subject and operator for 26 separate experiments that studied the effects of micro-gravity on the brain and nervous system.

The documentary will show only archival footage from the Apollo mission, including scenes that were previously unreleased to the public. The documentary will also include footage from the recovery of astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins from their voyage.