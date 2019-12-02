Penn State students craving hot pretzels, soft serve ice cream or cinnamon rolls will soon have a place downtown to satisfy their sweet tooth.

According to Auntie Anne's communications and digital marketing manager Kaitlin Plekkenpol, an Auntie Anne's, Carvel and Cinnabon will open at 324 E. College Ave. in early 2020.

Plekkenpol said the location aims to open in late January or early February. More details will be unveiled closer to the opening date, according to Plekkenpol.

The location previously housed Kiwi Yogurt, which closed earlier this year.