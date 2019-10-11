With Cannabidiol (CBD) products sweeping the global culture as an alternative method for treating things such as anxiety and depression along with physical ailments like acne and arthritis, we’ve gotten CBD-infused versions of just about everything.

Chocolate. Gummy bears. Hair gel.

And now, cocktails.

Yeah, that’s more like it.

The Phyrst in State College has introduced a line of CBD-infused mixed cocktails to its growing drink menu. This weekend, the popular Beaver Avenue bar added three brand new CBD drinks, the Drug Mule, the John Daily and the Mean Girl.

As a Moscow Mule connoisseur myself, I had to go try out the Drug Mule, which contains tequila, melon liqueur and CBD ginger beer, costing $10.

Served in a Moscow Mule-style ice cold copper mug with two (!) straws, I was ready to find out if this was all it had lived up to be thus far.

First thought that many may have: no, the fact that it’s a CBD cocktail does not mean it’s mellowed or watered down. Far from it. Phyrst never shies away from a strong cocktail, which is much appreciated. The same can be said about the Drug Mule.

The ginger beer hits you smack in the face and settles at the back of your throat, reminding you that yeah, it’s still going to be spicy.

All things considered, it was incredibly refreshing, like a Moscow Mule should be. At first I didn’t feel anything different than I usually would have after drinking about two shots worth of liquor.

After a while though, it hits. It’s not a high, and it’s not even really a buzz, but you do feel something.

In a stressful senior year fall semester where I have been nothing but antsy and anxious, this cocktail mellowed me out.

Perhaps this CBD stuff was all it was chalked up to be.

I found myself melting into the barstool, more relaxed than I’d felt in a long time. It was, in fact, all I thought it would be.

Walking around outside afterwards, I was just feeling great. Again, it was not a high, but I just felt really relaxed, which was weird to me after just having one drink.

Not only was it just a good cocktail, but it was really an ethereal experience. Any Phyrst-goer who usually settles for the specials, I implore you to maybe splurge a little and give the line of CBD drinks a try.

Please drink responsibly.