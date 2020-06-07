Sunday evening, community members gathered in downtown State College for the second week in a row to peacefully protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Osaze Osagie and other black people who were killed by police.

The protest, which began at 6 p.m. at the Allen Street Gates, was the result of joint efforts by members of Penn State’s Black Caucus, 3/20 Coalition, NAACP State College and Black Graduate Student Association, as well as Penn State undergraduate students and local high school students.

One of the primary organizers of the protest, the 3/20 Coalition, was formed following the death of Osagie, a black State College resident who was killed by State College Police serving a mental health warrant at his apartment in 2019.

After listening to various speakers, protesters marched up Allen Street before turning left on Pollock Road and left again on Burrowes Street. They then turned right on Beaver Avenue and made their way up South Atherton before sitting and listening to more speakers. Finally, they walked to the State College Municipal Building to make demands for local law enforcement reform.

Divine Lipscomb, a Penn State student and one of the speakers at the protest, read off a list of demands for the State College Police and Penn State Police. He said he was “simply the messenger,” helping participating individuals and organizations to voice their concerns.

“I’m a black man in America,” Lipscomb (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “In State College, we think everything’s all good, but as a student and community member here, I know there’s a difference in policing when white people on frat row can have their parties that may or may not be dismantled, but if you go over to The Heights or any other complex where black people reside, they police totally different.”

Lipscomb added that it is his “ethical and moral responsibility” to get involved, since he is the father of three black men himself.

One of the protesters’ demands was for the State College Police Department to fire “Officer One” — the anonymous State College Police officer who fired his pistol four times at Osagie, killing him. The officer was later found to be justified in the shooting by the district attorney and State College Police Department.

Other demands listed by Lipscomb included financial compensation for the Osagie family; transparency in policing in regard to race and ethnicity; and a reallocation of funding “away from the [State College Police Department] to programs that address root causes of suffering and violence and provide benefit to public wellbeing and safety.”

Another individual who spoke was Errol Henderson, an associate professor of political science at Penn State.

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Henderson said that white supremacy won’t end “until white folks end it.”

“You got the power,” Henderson said to the crowd. “That’s why these police are out here. You are transforming this place. Just like the transformation in Minneapolis.”

Another speaker and organizer for the event, Tierra Williams, led the crowd in chants of “no justice, no peace,” “Black Lives Matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot.” She said it’s important for white people to continue fighting racism, no matter the situation.

“If you are finished with the racism, too, continue to stand by us not only when you’re in our face, but when you are behind closed doors,” Williams said.

Those who attended the protest included Penn State students, high school students, professors and community members. One protester, Georganne Rosa, said she attended the protest because peacefully protesting is as much of a way to engage with the community as voting or community service is.

“It’s time to do something to move things forward because things like this happen everywhere,” Rosa said. “Before [Osagie’s death], there had never been a police-involved shooting in the history of the State College Police, and the first one ever was a black man even though State College is 3% black.”

Another protester, Roshni Raj, also participated in the protest last Sunday. A rising sophomore at New York University, she said it’s important to keep the momentum of the Black Lives Matter protests going.

“It’s important to not just have a protest that’s one and done,” Raj said. “We need to keep the message strong.”

