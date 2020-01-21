Community members gathered to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday during an event on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the State College Municipal Building.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee organized the event — which featured speeches from both students and State College residents — and other events throughout the week to honor King. The influential civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1964, would have been 91 years old on Jan. 15.

Those who spoke took the time to acknowledge the legacy King left behind and the progress his actions made, but said there is still a long way to go in terms of fighting white supremacy and the lack of equal rights for people of color.

“Thank you for your leadership, your words, your example. We will follow in your footsteps today and tomorrow and the days after that,” Nyla Holland, executive director for the student committee, said to King. “We will listen to the stories that have been kept out of textbooks and write our own.”

Holland (junior-political science and African American studies) also condemned those who discriminate and discussed the importance of activism.

“Freedom only comes to persistent people through persistent agitation and persistently rising up against the system,” Holland said. “If you stop now, you will create dungeons of oppression for another hundred years.”

Penn State professor emeritus Charles Dumas was at the Birmingham March with King and hundreds of thousands of others in 1963, and shared his experiences with the audience.

Dumas said that on the train he took to get to Birmingham from Chicago, the group of fellow activists he was with was “scared.” However, as the group walked outside to meet the rest of those marching, all he could see was “sunshine and people, black and white, young and old.”

“Our fears of being alone in the movement, alone in the discrimination, all of that had been transformed,” Dumas said. “The movement was about that, it was about coming together, dealing with your fears, dealing with the strength that we as people have together.”

He added that change and transformation should not only come from the actions of one man, but from everybody.

Speakers throughout the event also recognized that Tuesday fell on the 55-year anniversary of King’s speech to Penn State students at Rec Hall.

“We still have a long, long way to go,” Jesse Barlow, State College Borough Council president, said. “Dr. King ended his speech with a way forward, that is much like the way forward we need now.”

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli was in attendance on Tuesday — and at King’s speech 55 years ago.

“MLK Day is important everywhere in the world, and I think it’s really great that we had the opportunity many years ago to see Martin Luther King speak,” Filippelli said. “It was an incredible experience. He was a magnificent speaker.”

Filippelli said Tuesday’s speakers enlightened him and he was appreciative of the fact that students had organized the week’s events.

Dr. Barbara W. Farmer, the director of multicultural affairs in the College of Information Sciences and Technology, said there is some King in everyone, and it’s up to the individual to make a name for themselves.

“I’m assuming that since you’re here, there’s something important to you about this, what he believed and how he behaved, that’s important to you,” Farmer said. “My question to you is, if you really want to live out this legacy... if we want to become the model city, we are going to stop having people be invisible.”

