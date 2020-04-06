Due to the coronavirus pandemic and most students living remotely now, the annual Trash to Treasure sale has been canceled, according to a Penn State news release.

Originally scheduled for May 30 in Beaver Stadium, Trash to Treasure functions as a large yard sale. Students discard unwanted items and may look around for things they wish to take — an effort to limit trash and landfill waste and to reuse goods like textbooks, clothes and furniture.

Founded in 2002 by the Centre County United Way, the sale has raised over $1 million and has helped reduce landfill waste by the tons.

The non-profit has recommended that students now take unwanted items and goods to local charities instead for this year.