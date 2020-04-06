Pillows
Shoppers browse the wide selection of pillows at Trash to Treasure in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

 Lindsey Shuey

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and most students living remotely now, the annual Trash to Treasure sale has been canceled, according to a Penn State news release.

Originally scheduled for May 30 in Beaver Stadium, Trash to Treasure functions as a large yard sale. Students discard unwanted items and may look around for things they wish to take — an effort to limit trash and landfill waste and to reuse goods like textbooks, clothes and furniture.

Founded in 2002 by the Centre County United Way, the sale has raised over $1 million and has helped reduce landfill waste by the tons.

The non-profit has recommended that students now take unwanted items and goods to local charities instead for this year.

