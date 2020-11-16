Sheetz is launching a holiday coffee program that might appeal to some coffee-loving college students this season.

According to a media release, the convenience store chain is offering customers one free self-serve coffee every week throughout December and January.

All Sheetz locations will participate in the program.

One free coffee will be loaded onto customers’ MySheetz Card holder’s account each Friday until Jan. 22, 2021.

In the effort to help socially distance in their stores, Sheetz is bringing forth the program that begins on Friday, Nov. 27 in an effort to keep customers and employees safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.