The triple-threat sweet tooth satisfier of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Cinnabon is expected to open in downtown State College later next month.

While there is no set grand opening date, the new location is set to be open for business in mid to late-February, according to Auntie Anne’s communications and digital marketing manager Kaitlin Plekkenpol.

Construction has been ongoing since the announcement of the new location in December.

The store is located at 324 E. College Ave. next to the Student Book Store in the former home of Kiwi Yogurt, which closed in early 2019.

RELATED

Auntie Anne's, Carvel and Cinnabon to open in downtown State College Penn State students craving hot pretzels, soft serve ice cream or cinnamon rolls will soon h…