On Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m., the 3/20 Coalition will protest the "systemic cover-up" of Osaze Osagie's shooting death at the Allen Street Gates, according to a press release from the organization.

A flyer for the protest says that the State College borough, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna and the State College Police Department are "all responsible for Osaze's murder." The flyer adds that "we will not stay silent."

On March 20, 2019, Osagie was fatally shot by a State College Police officer while being served a mental health warrant at his apartment. The incident occurred after the Black 29-year-old, who was autistic and had a history of schizophrenia, ran at police with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, an officer shot and killed him.

Cantorna did not charge the officers involved after his office conducted an investigation into Osagie's death.

Tuesday's protest stems from the Osagie family amending their federal civil rights lawsuit "to include alarming information detailing the State College Police Department's systemic failure" to ensure Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek was fit for duty, according to the press release.

The Osagie family felt Pieniazek — who allegedly shot and killed their son — shouldn't have been dispatched to lead the SCPD's response to Osagie's "critical mental health incident."

In the amended lawsuit, the Osagie family alleged that SCPD Captain Christian Fishel received "eye-witness information" that Pieniazek allegedly engaged in "serial acts of violence" — including threatening firearm usage and exhibiting alcohol abuse.

Additionally, the amended complaint alleges that within days of Pieniazek leaving a treatment facility, Fishel was notified the officer was drinking alcohol and acting "erratically and abusively." Pieniazek allegedly shot and killed Osagie days later.

After learning about Pieniazek's condition, Osagie's parents — Sylvester and Iyunolu — stated "we now know that the SCPD’s systemic failures dealing with mental health issues went beyond our son and, tragically, included Officer Pieniazek who, himself, appears to have been in crisis and whose behavior was an unheeded cry for help," according to the press release.

“The department failed this officer and consequently, they failed our son. The department should never have permitted him to go back in service without providing checks and balances to ensure his fitness to serve and the public’s safety," Osagie's parents said in the release.

The family's legal team called Pieniazek a "ticking time bomb when the SCPD assigned him to lead" Osagie's case.

Another amendment to the lawsuit alleges the SCPD should have never allowed for Pieniazek to work on the Critical Incident Team that responds to mental health cases like Osagie's.

The lawsuit also says the SCPD has maintained only one previous complaint against Pieniazek, which allegedly involved excessive force against a college-aged man during the riots after former Penn State football head coach Joe Paterno was fired.

