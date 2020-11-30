On Friday, Nov. 22, State College held its 25th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, an event the local Improvement District and community members anticipate each year.

This year, the ceremony was virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesperson Lee Anne Jeffries said via email the community was “excited” the tradition continued amid the pandemic.

The evening began on Locust Lane, where the Improvement District hosted a nonprofit tree decorating challenge.

“The public is encouraged to visit the Enchanted Forest and vote on their favorite tree until Dec. 6,” Jeffries said. “The local nonprofit that wins will receive $1,000.”

During the livestream, Jason Brown with State College Live showed viewers the bright trees created by nonprofits including 3 Dots Downtown, Housing Transitions, Out of the Cold.

Donated by Landscape 2, the festive trees provided messages to support the community amid uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Brown.

Amy Frank, owner of The Makery and Mindfully Made Studios in State College, encouraged everyone to have fun with the various photo opportunities and support for the community.

State College Borough Council member Deanna Behring said the event was “awesome” in the chat on the livestream.

“Thank you beautiful people for doing this for our community,” she said.

The next destination was the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza located on Fraser Street to reveal a holiday lighting attraction accompanied by music sponsored by the owner of Nittany Entertainment, Eric Stoner.

“Thank you to all the sponsors for this enlightening event,” Carolyn Donaldson, former anchor at WTAJ-TV, said in the livestream chat.

Blue, purple, green and red lights sparkled for community members to see.

“This is beautiful, a silver lining for COVID,” Beth Collins Lee, recreation supervisor at Centre Region Parks & Recreation, said in the chat on the livestream.

The lights will continue to be displayed until the end of the year from 5-10 p.m. daily.

The night concluded with an in-person Santa Claus meet-and-greet for local children.

Santa chatted with kids at the in-person event before counting down as the tree was lit for attendees and livestream viewers to see.