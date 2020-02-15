Four Allen Street businesses are suing the State College Borough Council over its revote of the “Summers on Allen” proposal.

The lawsuit claims that the Jan. 13 council vote to approve the Summers on Allen project — which will close part of Allen Street for two months in the summer to turn it into a pedestrian plaza — is a “legal nullity” because the council had previously voted down the proposal on Dec. 16.

The complaint, filed on Feb. 7 in Centre County Civil Court, was filed by a group of Allen Street businesses referring to themselves as the “Association of Allen Street Stores Expecting to Survive,” or ASSETS. The businesses participating in the suit include Connecting Point Computers, Cuts by Christy, Rapid Transit Sports and Woodrings Floral Gardens.

Attorney Faith Lucchesi is representing ASSETS.

The suit says the only “legitimate” vote was the one taken on Dec. 16, in which the proposal was shot down in a 4-3 vote.

The proposal was revived by the newly sworn in borough council at its first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 6 for a vote under Charter Rule 504. The rule gives councils the authority to enact, demand or repeal all ordinances or resolutions and the option to vote again on an issue.

According to the suit, the council violated the borough’s home rule charter by taking a second vote on the proposal after it had previously been defeated.

According to the suit, the Borough of State College Procedures Manual for Council Members states that a motion for reconsideration may only be brought by a member who voted with the majority on the original vote.

Councilman Evan Myers, who voted with the minority the first time, put the vote back on the table. The suit says the rule was therefore violated.

The State College Borough Council objected the claim, saying there is “no dispute” that the vote that took place on Jan. 13 was voted at an “otherwise proper-constituted meeting.”

The council said even assuming the Manual for Council Members rule was violated, such rules were “tacitly dispensed” with the majority vote that took place on Jan. 13.

Additionally, the council said ASSETS’ claim that the vote was illegal is “entirely baseless" and requested the court to dismiss the complaint.

All of the businesses involved in the suit are located on the 100 block of South Allen Street, with owners of these businesses previously being vocal in their disapproval of the proposal.

Rapid Transit Sports, located at 115 S. Allen St., questioned the legality of the vote at the council’s Jan. 13 meeting.

Stephen Albert, owner of Connecting Point Computers, located at 135 S. Allen St. condemned the project at the meeting, saying it would be “death” for his business.

“I think it’s an atrocity. I think it’s going to cost us a lot of money. I oppose it as vehemently as I can,” Albert previously told The Daily Collegian.

Woodrings Floral Gardens, located at 145 S. Allen St., previously said they did not support the plaza, but declined to comment further.

Cuts by Christy, located at 111 S. Allen St., has not been previously vocal about the Summers on Allen proposal, but joined ASSETS in the suit.

