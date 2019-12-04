The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of retail theft, according to a press release.

An unknown white male allegedly stole merchandise from the Beaver Avenue Target on Saturday, Nov. 30. He has taken items from the store — and allegedly other Target stores in the Altoona area and in Patton Township — on multiple occasions since April 2019.

The suspect allegedly stole multiple JBL speakers, headphones and game console controllers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State College Police Department.