Mieke Haeck, State College resident and "proud mother" of two daughters, used her time during presidential candidate Joe Biden's ABC News Town Hall to question his stance on LGBTQ issues.

Haeck, who is a physical therapist and mother of a transgender daughter, mentioned policies which had been enacted during Donald Trump's term as president which she said set a "dangerous and discriminatory agenda."

Haeck is the wife of Ezra Nanes, a Democratic politician who ran for Pennsylvania Senate in 2018. Nanes lost to Republican Jake Corman.

"The Trump administration has attacked the right of transgender people," Haeck said.

In July 2017, the Trump administration announced a transgender military ban. This policy, which passed in the Supreme Court in January 2019, barrs those diagnosed with gender dysphoria from serving in the military.

Haeck asked the former vice president how he planned to protect the rights of LGBTQ people under U.S. law.

"Flat out just change the law," Biden said in response.

Biden said he would eliminate the executive orders Trump had signed off while in office.

Biden also said that discrimination against transgender people should be eliminated, noting that "too many transgender women of color are being murdered."

"There is no reason to suggest that there should be any right denied your daughter... that your other daughter has a right to be in due," Biden said.

State College politician Ezra Nanes tweeted about the interaction, expressing support for Haeck and their children.

Our children and I are so proud of our @MiekeHaeck for her courage in asking this question of @JoeBiden and so grateful to our next President for his caring and decisive answer in support of transgender and all LGBTQ people. https://t.co/zvDlO9c2Tl — Ezra Nanes (@EzraNanes) October 16, 2020