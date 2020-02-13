Those waiting for the recently announced Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Cinnabon location in downtown State College can expect a sweet Valentine’s Day present.

The triple storefront will officially open for business on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., according to a media release. The three businesses will team up to provide a “one-stop shop to cure any craving," the release says.

The location will feature “irresistible” menu items including Carvel ice cream and shakes, Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, and Auntie Anne’s pretzels, breakfast sandwiches and lemonade.

The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, giving downtown State College another late-night eating option.

The store is located at 324 E. College Ave. next to the Student Book Store in the former home of Kiwi Yogurt, which closed in early 2019.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m., and patrons can look forward to things like special offers and giveaways.