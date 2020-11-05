The State College Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two females involved in a theft and criminal mischief incident.

On Oct. 18, the two suspects discharged and stole a fire extinguisher located on the first floor of University Gateway.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call, email or submit an anonymous tip to the State College Police Department.

