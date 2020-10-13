Schlow Library, State College Borough remove Centre County COVID-19 Response from overhang space

The Schlow Centre Region Library involved the State College Borough to remove Centre County COVID-19 Community Response from utilizing its outdoor overhang space at the corner of East Beaver Avenue and Allen Street.

According to a post on its Twitter account, Centre County COVID-19 Community Response (4CR) — a group that was created upon the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — was using the library’s outdoor covered space for one of its events, which involves sharing food, sleeping bags, blankets and “other necessary items” with residents in need at 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.

In the post, 4CR said the Schlow Library’s directors “evicted” the group from this space during its event on Sunday Sept. 27 “following guidance of the State College Borough.”

Schlow Library Director Catherine Alloway said via email the library typically allows organizations to use this space upon registration, but it never received an event space request or reservation inquiry from 4CR.

Additionally, Alloway said the library is not currently booking this space to the public because of the coronavirus.

“Schlow Library has an obligation to keep its patrons and staff protected from COVID-19 and to comply with related ordinances, which has been our guiding principle in these difficult months,” Alloway said.

She added the overhang space is the library’s private property, and that Schlow “may be held financially and legally liable for any infractions” that take place on its grounds.

To inform the group about this restriction, Alloway said the library attempted to contact 4CR through its Facebook page, its website and some of its members during the week of Sept. 20, but did not receive a response.

As a result, Alloway said another library staff member spoke with individuals from 4CR during its event on Sept. 27 to explain Schlow’s policies.

Although 4CR moved its event to the sidewalk in front of the library later that evening, Alloway said “the exchange was difficult and did not go as we had hoped.”

A video of the interaction between the library staff and a member of 4CR was attached to the end of the Twitter post.

Douglas Shontz, borough spokesperson and assistant to the manager of the Borough of State College, said the library contacted them shortly after this interaction with 4CR.

According to Shontz, 4CR can use the sidewalk space as long as it receives a food safety permit and leaves enough space for other community members to pass by.

4CR continued to hold its event on the sidewalk in front of the Schlow Library, as opposed to under the overhang space, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11.

“That’s essentially the library’s property just like… the area in front of Cafe 210,” Shontz said. “You can’t just set up in their front patio there and start serving food as well. That’s their business space.”

He added that 4CR also had not obtained a permit from the borough to share food with the public, which he said is required under the Pennsylvania Food Code.

Additionally, Shontz said 4CR had a propane tank sitting “dangerously close” to the library, presenting another public safety issue.

Shontz said 4CR would also typically need to obtain a special activity permit, but the borough has stopped giving these out during the pandemic. Because of this, he said the borough is willing to be “flexible” with the group to help them organize its events.

To provide 4CR with another location for its event, Shontz said the borough offered up the plaza in front of the State College Municipal Building at 243 South Allen Street, but the group did not accept the offer, instead opting for the sidewalk in front of the library.

4CR — which did not respond for comment on the situation — said in a Twitter post that its rights to offer food to residents in a “public space” is protected by the Good Samaritan Act and the First Amendment.

In the post, 4CR claimed that the State College Borough threatened the group with arrest and took away its rights.

“By threatening to weaponize the police against us, the borough not only infringed upon our First Amendment rights but also put at risk the safety of community members,” the post said. “Instead of welcoming & supporting our mutual aid work, the borough has denied us access to public spaces that help make our work possible.”

The post went on to criticize the borough, alleging that it “maintains anti-poor and anti-homeless policies in word and action” and has “little to no interest” in helping poor and marginalized community members.

“The borough intends to spend over $11 million on the police force, but does not have a program to provide affordable and permanent housing to our unsheltered community members,” the post said.

According to the borough’s budget summary for 2020-21, there is an $11 million allotment for the police department.

Shontz said, however, that the borough has created several programs to support homeless community members, including the Sustain State College program — a municipal organization created to provide emergency resources during the pandemic.

One of Sustain State College’s efforts has involved rent and mortgage assistance to help keep residents housed, according to Shontz.

Additionally, Shontz said $24,500 from the Community Development Block Grant program was dedicated to an “affordable housing and homelessness analysis and action plan development planning project” by the borough council last week.

He added that over $961,000 from CDBG and the HOME Investment Partnerships program has been allocated for housing needs throughout this year.

Shontz said the borough has attempted to contact 4CR several times to discuss how it can safely host its event moving forward, but to no response. He said the borough will have to suspend the group if it continues to refuse.

Shontz said, however, that he hopes for a “collaborative approach” with 4CR so they can assist the group with its mission, which borough officials “commend.”

He added the borough has invested a “significant amount” of money to help housing homeless community members in hotel rooms that were not being utilized during the pandemic, but the efforts of 4CR are also key to tackling the challenges presented by the coronavirus.

“I think it really takes a community, especially during a pandemic, for people to step up,” Shontz said. “This is awesome that we have a group stepping up, but from our standpoint, we just want to work with these groups to make sure they are doing it safely.”