The first person in Centre County to die from the coronavirus has been identified as an 89-year-old man, according to a report from the Centre County coroner's office.

Coroner Scott Sayers was notified of the death on April 16. The individual was an inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

As of Friday, there were 73 cases of the virus in Centre County and 29,441 in Pennsylvania. There have been 756 coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Friday.

