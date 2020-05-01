The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts recently announced it will hold activities virtually from July 8-12, and some members of the State College community expressed mixed feelings on the first ever virtual Arts Fest — especially the artists themselves.

On average, nearly 125,000 people visit the festival each year, according to the Arts Fest website.

This gathering gives small businesses, hotels and restaurants in State College extra income during the campus “off-season;” however, it also gives artists across the nation a chance to showcase their art to a crowd of thousands.

Though artists are thrilled at the opportunity to still have the art show on an online medium this summer, many are still mourning the environment of an in-person festival and the damage of the coronavirus on the art community.

Holly Foss has showcased her various serigraphs and acrylic paintings during Arts Fest for 35 years. Regarding the festival, Foss loves the atmosphere and the people of the event, describing it as nothing short of “fun”.

However, despite the distress of canceling Arts Fest, Foss believes that it was necessary for the safety of the community. No matter what, testing and prevention of the pandemic is of the utmost importance, according to Foss.

“The [coronavirus] is a problem and not worth the risk of an art show,” Foss said. “[Arts Fest] meant a lot to me. I have lost my whole income for the year pretty much. I know this hurts many people financially, but when I heard about it I knew it was going to take time to resolve. This will all be a memory down the road, whatever we do during this time will hopefully help us grow.”

Another 40-year participant in Arts Fest is Diane Maurer-Mathison — recognized internationally as an expert paper artist, according to her website.

Similar to the sentiments of Foss, Maurer-Mathison understands the importance of safety regarding the world’s current situation.

She emphasized that even with precautions such as “open-air booths,” the art may still not be safe due to exposure to wind and other elements — and ultimately, canceling the event was an inevitable decision.

“I was also much relieved to see it canceled however, because I would not have felt safe doing the show with the virus still circulating,” Maurer-Mathison said. “As a studio artist working solo, I don’t have a lot of direct contact with people and always enjoyed talking with buyers at the festival and getting feedback on my new designs. I will miss that this year, as well."

Maurer-Mathison’s work is also available locally at The Gallery Shop in Lemont, Art a la Carte in Bellefonte and The State College Framing Company and Gallery in State College. However, the closure of these places have left her, along with numerous other artists, without income.

Along with many artists, she is putting her faith into online sales — which a virtual Arts Fest would offer — and those willing to help the artist community during this time of difficulty and struggle, according to Maurer-Mathison.

“Hopefully I will be able to establish more of an online presence and hold a couple of open houses later this year to show and sell my work,” Maurer-Mathison said. “People without a job are not likely to have the disposable income to purchase art, but hopefully as things improve, people will support local artists and purchase something to give as a gift or keep for themselves to lift their own spirits at this difficult time.”

Andy Smith, a full-time watercolor painter of 40 years, also expressed his disappointment in the festival’s cancelation.

For many artists, this festival provides a large source of income, and the loss of these sales has emphasized the difficulty of the coronavirus situation — something that has already put pressure on the artist community.

“It is not simply about income, it is also that one time a year I connect with past clients that I only see at State College and the opportunity to meet and talk to prospective new clients — [and] the loss of seeing some other artists and friends I may only see at this show,” Smith said. “Almost all my shows have canceled so this is a huge loss financially. [However], I understand the need to cancel and be safe, but it is a huge loss.”

David and Corrina Leidy, painters and glass artists that visit Arts Fest annually, have shared that their experiences with the pandemic have caused each of them to find alternate ways to find their business during this time, in order to keep their passion alive.

“It is one of our best shows of the year,” David said, “Our business is just at a standstill without the shows. The internet is only a little sprinkle of business that definitely does not pay the bills.”

He said he and his wife had to get temporary jobs to keep themselves financially stable, David working in a gardenia nursery and Corrina working for Instacart and GrubHub.

“We really miss being in the studio and creating artwork,” David said.

Known for her jewelry creations, 30-year State College resident and Arts Fest participant Carol Korte was disappointed that there won’t be a physical show, emphasizing that this is one of many art festival annulments of this season due to coronavirus.

“It's disheartening, and I feel a great sense of loss. I create because I have this internal need — it's not all about selling,” Korte said. “But, the selling gives me the resources to continue to create. Many artists I know feel the same way, and these days there is such a mixture of emotions that it's hard to continue to create at all, leaving many of us feeling almost immobilized.”

However, echoing the sentiments of many artists that participate in Arts Fest, Korte understands the precautions taken regarding this year’s festival and hopes for the continued support of the community in the coming months — and looks forward to the online version of the show.

She is truly appreciative of the efforts to continue the tradition of the art festival and support of the artist community, according to Korte.

“Right now, any exposure I can get is greatly appreciated,” Korte said. “[My] friend in Montana is thrilled that she will be able to ‘participate’ in the festival, as travel to State College this summer wouldn't have been possible. I think that the bright side of this pandemic is that it will force us all to think outside the box and pursue new avenues, which will be of benefit to us in the future."