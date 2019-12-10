Over 2,000 people attended the 44th Annual Winter Craft Market on Sunday to purchase unique handmade gifts for the holidays at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

The event featured around 70 vendors who were handpicked by the 2019 Winter Craft Market Committee, made up by Tess Clapper, Stephanie Gush and Jen Barger. Clapper, Gush and Barger organized the event this year.

“Vendors submit applications with photos of their art,” Clapper, who has been on the committee for six years, said. “It’s very competitive for certain types of work because we try to pick a variety of vendors.”

The vendors were both local and from out of the state. Many of the same customers attend the market each year, appreciating the quality of work sold at the market.

“The artists are the most special part of the show,” Gush, who has been on the committee for nine years, said. “A lot of them have become friends over the years.”

Penny French, owner of Back Mountain Bears, has sold handmade teddy bears for 35 years at the Winter Craft Market.

French cited her son as the reason she is in the bear-making business.

“He was two years old when he wanted a Winnie the Pooh bear, but poor Pooh wasn’t in the budget,” French said. “I cut the lining out of a coat to make the bear for him and I’ve been making bears ever since.”

All of the bears that French makes have a penny around the neck to represent her name. She also makes mittens out of recycled sweaters.

“I recommend [the Winter Craft Market] to everyone,” French said. “I always enjoy coming back here — it’s one of the best shows out there.”

Elizabeth Hay sells botanical jewelry recreated from her garden and has sold goods at the market since 2008.

“I make molds and then recreate flowers and leaves in sterling silver,” Hay said. “There’s a lot of repeat customers [at the market] that know we’re here.”

Hay recently opened a shop, Art a la Carte, in Bellefonte that showcases over 30 local artists’ work.