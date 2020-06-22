The 3/20 Coalition — a group formed after the 2019 death of State College resident Osaze Osagie — will protest outside of the Centre County district attorney's office on Tuesday.

The organization is asking that the DA meet a list of demands and have a meeting with its members, the State College Borough Manager Thomas J. Fountaine and State College Police Chief John Gardner.

Osagie was a 29-year-old State College resident who was fatally shot by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019.

The officer shot Osagie, who was autistic and had a history of schizophrenia, while serving a mental health warrant.

The protest will be held at 4 p.m. at the Bellefonte courthouse.

According to a press release from the group, the District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said two of the 10 demands cannot be met "due to ongoing litigation." The group called that statement "disingenuous."

The two demands not being met are as follows:

Financial compensation for Osagie's family

The release of the names of all officers involved in Osagie's death and the firing of the officer identified as "Officer #1"

"We demand REFORM," the release reads. "We have a Right to Know who is policing our schools, neighborhoods, campus and community. Truth is required for Reconciliation."

The group's list of demands also includes the implementation of a "community advisory board to address discrimination, bias and racism" in local government and police department, according to the press release.

It also includes a "ban on the use of knee holds and choke holds," something that came to light after the recent death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer that knelt on his neck during an arrest.

The rest of the list is as follows:

The "divestment of guns during the service of mental health checks" and mental health warrants

A revision to the standards of operating procedures that "emphasize de-escalation strategies to be used during engagement and consequences for failure to execute"

Public access to police officer "misconduct information and disciplinary history when death results"

The release of officer protocol and body camera footage when an officer is accused of "misuse of force and race-based policing"

The release of data related to race and ethnicity in policing

The reallocation of funds from the State College Police Department to "programs that address root causes of suffering and violence, and provide benefit to public well-being and safety"

RELATED